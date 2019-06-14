UrduPoint.com
UN Rights Chief Bachelet To Visit Venezuela For Talks With Maduro, Guaido - OHCHR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 09:12 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will visit Venezuela next week for talks with both President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guadio, her office said in a press release on Friday.

"UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is due to visit Venezuela at the invitation of the Government from 19 to 21 June," the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said.

During her visit, Bachelet will meet with Maduro and Guaido, as well as representatives of civil society and victims of human rights violations, it added.

