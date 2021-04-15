UrduPoint.com
UN Says Myanmar Security Forces Killed at Least 51 Children, Calls for Restraint

The United Nations is calling on the Myanmar security forces to refrain from violence against children after at least 51 children were killed since the military coup in February, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The United Nations is calling on the Myanmar security forces to refrain from violence against children after at least 51 children were killed since the military coup in February, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"As of April 13, at least 51 children have been killed by the Myanmar security forces and almost 1,000 children have been arbitrarily detained," Dujarric said.

"The UN country team continues to call on security forces to refrain from violence and to keep children and young people out of harm's way."

Dujarric noted that reports of ongoing use of force against children, including live ammunition, are of grave concern to the United Nations.

The Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency on February 1 and at least 707 people have been killed since, according to the United Nations.

