UN Secretary General Intends To Appoint Sweden's Grundberg As New Envoy For Yemen - Letter

Tue 03rd August 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres intends to soon appoint Sweden's Hans Grundberg as his new Special Envoy for Yemen, according to a letter dated August 2, 2021, from the UN chief addressed to the UN Security Council president, and a draft reply, obtained by Sputnik.

"I wish to inform you of my intention to appoint Mr. Hans Grundberg (Sweden) as my new Special Envoy for Yemen, at the level of Under-Secretary-General.

He will succeed Mr. Martin Griffiths (United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland), who has served as Special Envoy since March 2018," the letter said.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation to Mr. Griffiths for his tireless efforts. I should be grateful if you would bring this matter to the attention of the members of the Security Council," it said.

The draft reply said that the letter has been brought to the attention of the Security Council members.

