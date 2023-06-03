UN Security Council Extends Mandate of Its Mission in Sudan For 6 Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) The UN Security Council said on Friday that it had adopted a resolution to extend the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) for six months.

"The Security Council ... Decides to extend the mandate of UNITAMS until 3 December 2023 as contained in paragraph 3 of resolution 2579 (2021) and as previously extended by resolution 2636 (2022)," a statement read.

Violent clashes between Sudan's regular armed forces and Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces broke out in mid-April. According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization, 702 people have been killed and 5,687 wounded in the clashes.

The UNITAMS was established on June 3, 2020, by the UN Security Council for an initial period of twelve months. The mission is headquartered in Khartoum and is designed "to support the Sudanese democratic transition."