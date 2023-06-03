UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council Extends Mandate Of Its Mission In Sudan For 6 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2023 | 05:40 AM

UN Security Council Extends Mandate of Its Mission in Sudan For 6 Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) The UN Security Council said on Friday that it had adopted a resolution to extend the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) for six months.

"The Security Council ... Decides to extend the mandate of UNITAMS until 3 December 2023 as contained in paragraph 3 of resolution 2579 (2021) and as previously extended by resolution 2636 (2022)," a statement read.

Violent clashes between Sudan's regular armed forces and Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces broke out in mid-April. According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization, 702 people have been killed and 5,687 wounded in the clashes.

The UNITAMS was established on June 3, 2020, by the UN Security Council for an initial period of twelve months. The mission is headquartered in Khartoum and is designed "to support the Sudanese democratic transition."

Related Topics

Resolution World United Nations Khartoum Sudan June December 2020 From

Recent Stories

EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial ..

EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial Development Bureau at &#039;M ..

6 hours ago
 Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioriti ..

Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioritise ‘Peace, Prosperity, Progr ..

7 hours ago
 UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress o ..

UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress of International Union for Cons ..

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of International Relations on si ..

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister on sidelines of ‘Friends of ..

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sid ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sidelines of &#039;Friends of BRI ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.