UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Special Envoy Hopes To Resume Syrian Constitutional Talks In November

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:15 PM

UN special envoy hopes to resume Syrian constitutional talks in November

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Tuesday that he is hoping a fourth round of Syrian constitutional talks will take place in November in Geneva, after the Syrian government and opposition negotiators failed to agree on the agenda

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Tuesday that he is hoping a fourth round of Syrian constitutional talks will take place in November in Geneva, after the Syrian government and opposition negotiators failed to agree on the agenda.

The so-called Small Body of the Syrian Constitutional Committee was supposed to have reconvened this month, Pedersen told a video-teleconference meeting of the UN Security Council, during which he again called for greater efforts towards a ceasefire in the country.

However, while the government wanted the agenda to focus on national foundations and principles, the opposition, represented by the Syrian Negotiation Commission, preferred to keep attention on the preamble, constitutional principles, rights and freedom, and the structure of the proposed new constitution, according to Pedersen.

"As facilitator, I proposed over a month ago a bridging compromise," he said, adding recent days have seen "some valuable narrowing of differences" that could pave the way to consensus between the co-chairs on the agenda for the next two meetings.

"Of course, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, but assuming full agreement is confirmed, the plan would be to reconvene on Nov. 23 in Geneva," he added.

The envoy stressed that progress in the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which last met in August after a nine-month hiatus, could open the door to deeper and wider progress if participants work continuously, and if their efforts are matched by confidence-building steps by Syrian parties and international players.

Without a political deal to implement Security Council Resolution 2254 (2015), which calls for a ceasefire and political settlement to the Syrian conflict, "dangers will only accrue," he noted.

Although frontlines have not shifted in eight months and the number of civilian fatalities has been reportedly at lowest levels since 2011, violence continues across Syria, including a targeted airstrike Monday in north-west Syria followed by retaliatory shelling on Tuesday, with both incidents having reportedly caused casualties, he said.

Meanwhile, tensions persist among the five foreign militaries active in Syria, while Security Council-listed terrorist groups, including Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da'esh), remain a significant danger, the envoy added.

"Despite these incidents, frontlines are not changing and it ought to be possible to work towards a nationwide ceasefire while ensuring that significant continuing dangers posed by proscribed terrorist groups are addressed cooperatively and effectively, and in line with international humanitarian law," he said.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee, officially launched in Geneva in 2019, is a key part of the UN's effort for a Syrian-owned and Syrian-led end to a devastating conflict that has seen over 5 million Syrians flee the country, 6 million internally displaced and 13 million in need of humanitarian assistance.

It is made up of equal number of delegates from the Syrian government, opposition and civil society, with its 45-member Small Body tasked with undertaking key preparatory work.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution United Nations Syria Civil Society Iraq Progress Geneva August November 2015 2019 From Government Agreement Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdulla Lootah appointed as Director-General of Ca ..

16 minutes ago

Marrium Aurangzeb lambast PTI govt over high infla ..

22 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases up 16,202

24 seconds ago

$4.7B spent on environmental protection in 2019: T ..

26 seconds ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Refutes Baku's Claims Ab ..

28 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

31 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.