UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unclear Where Data From Crashed Ukrainian Jet's Black Boxes Will Be Downloaded - Ottawa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 08:10 AM

Unclear Where Data From Crashed Ukrainian Jet's Black Boxes Will Be Downloaded - Ottawa

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) No decision has been made on where data from the black boxes of the ill-fated Ukrainian International Airlines' Boeing 737-800 will be downloaded, Canadian Transportation Safety Board (TSB) Chair Kathy Fox told the СВС broadcaster on Saturday.

"We've been reassured by the Iranian [Aircraft] Accident Investigation Bureau that we can participate in the download and investigation of the black boxes, when that's going to happen and where that's going to happen, we don't know," Fox said, adding that she hopes the issue can be resolved soon.

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there was a growing international consensus to analyze the black boxes in France, however, now Ukraine is being suggested as a possible location for the download of the flight data recorders.

According to the TSB chief, the previously reported technical problems with decoding the data in Iran are at issue. Fox clarified that the black boxes had been damaged and may require American parts. However, the United States maintains a sanctions regime against Iran, which may complicate the delivery of the parts to the Islamic Republic.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on January 8. The crash took the lives of all 176 passengers and crew members on board, among them citizens of Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Several days later, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile.

Related Topics

Accident Afghanistan Prime Minister Ukraine Iran Canada France Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States Sweden Justin Trudeau January May All From Airport

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

5 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

6 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

6 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

7 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

7 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.