UNESCO Director-General to Visit Odesa on April 4 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Audrey Azoulay, the director-general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), will visit the Ukrainian city of Odesa, which has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, on April 4, Ukrainian media reported on Thursday, citing the city's mayor, Gennadiy Trukhanov.

During the UNESCO director-general's visit, the city administration will hold the unveiling of a board informing of the inclusion of the historic center of Odesa port city in the UNESCO World Heritage List, the Dumskaya news portal reported.

Kiev submitted the nomination of Odesa's historic center for the World Heritage List in August 2022, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the submission official in October. In January, UNESCO granted Kiev's request to include the historic center of the city of Odesa in the List of World Heritage and the World Heritage in Danger List. The measure provided the Ukrainian authorities with the right to apply for international technical and financial support to protect the facility and restore it. Russia condemned the decision as politically biased.