UNGA Approves Deferring Decision On Afghanistan, Myanmar Representation

Mon 06th December 2021 | 09:07 PM

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Monday reaffirming the decision of the UN Credentials Committee not to allow the envoys of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) and Myanmar military to represent their countries at the United Nations, UNGA President Abdulla Shahid said

Last week, the committee issued a relevant report that was submitted to the General Assembly.

The report said the committee moved to "defer its decision on the credentials pertaining to the representatives of Myanmar and... of Afghanistan to the seventy-sixth session of the General Assembly.

Over the summer, the Taliban led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops and took over the country in August. In the beginning of September, the Taliban established an interim government headed by Mohammad Hassan Akhund.

On February 1, the military seized control of Myanmar in a coup, which prompted nationwide protests. The top brass justified their action by alleged election fraud, which they blamed on civilian government leaders, and promised to transfer power after new elections are held.

