UNGA Will Convene Meeting on Palestine on Thursday - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The UN General Assembly will on Thursday meet for an open discussion on the deadly escalation between Israel and Palestine, the President of the General Assembly, Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkir, said in a statement on Monday.

"I received a letter from [the Niger Mission to the UN] as Chair of [Organization of Islamic Cooperation Observer Mission to the UN] and the [Mission of Algeria to the UN] as Chair of Arab Group, requesting an [UN General Assembly] meeting under 'The situation in the middle East' [and] 'Question of Palestine' agenda items to discuss the grave situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories," Bozkir said via Twitter. "In line with that request, I will convene the UN General Assembly formal plenary on Thursday, May 20 at 10:00 a.m. [14:00 GMT]."