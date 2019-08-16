UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR Chief Grandi Urges Chile To Streamline Documentation Process For Venezuela Refugees

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 01:10 AM

UNHCR Chief Grandi Urges Chile to Streamline Documentation Process for Venezuela Refugees

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grand on Thursday called on the Chilean government to modernize the process of obtaining documentation for Venezuelan refugees and migrants.

"I recognize the efforts Chile and its local communities have made to take in, integrate and provide documentation for refugees and migrants from Venezuela and other countries," Grandi said. "The processes for obtaining documentation must be streamlined to avoid long waits that make it slower and more complicated for refugees and migrants to integrate into society."

Grandi said it is crucial for Chile and other countries in the Andean region to deliver a meaningful response to the exodus of Venezuelans by strengthening regional mechanisms, such as the Quito Process, that aim at coordinating assistance, protection and integration of refugees.

Grandi also said that international partners and institutions should also bolster their response in assisting Venezuelan migrants and step up with financial support.

Chile is the third recipient country, after Colombia and Peru, affected the most by the exodus of Venezuelan refugees and migrants. More than 400,000 of the four million Venezuelans who left their country are currently hosted in Chile.

Venezuela has long been suffering from a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself to be Venezuela's interim president. The United States soon imposed sanctions on Venezuela, froze the country's assets and called on President Nicolas Maduro to step down.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup to force a change of government in Venezuela and claim the country's resources.

Related Topics

Quito Peru Chile United States Colombia Venezuela January From Government Refugee UNHCR Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Yemen Scales Down Foreign Ministry Office in Aden ..

1 hour ago

Huawei Sure UK Will Withstand Pressure From US to ..

1 hour ago

US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas Ex-Trump Campai ..

1 hour ago

Moldova's Dodon Says Hoping to Hold Talks With Rus ..

1 hour ago

RSS's brutal India to fail just like Hitler's Nazi ..

1 hour ago

Barcelona will not risk Messi for La Liga opener a ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.