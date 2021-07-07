UrduPoint.com
UNHCR Teams Up With Teach For All To Create Job Pathway For Refugee University Graduates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021)  The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Wednesday announced the formation of a partnership with the Teach For All global network to support employment for refugee university graduates through a teaching fellowship program.

"The UN Refugee Agency, and the Teach For All global network are teaming up to support employment in education for refugee university graduates through a network of teaching fellowship programmes. The partnership will support the inclusion of refugees in host communities," the agency said in a release.

The fellowship is described as a "pathway to employment through a teaching and leadership development" with Teach For All.

It is expected to be piloted in several African countries and potentially expand beyond to countries where Teach For All partner organizations operate.

The fellowship will be available to DAFI scholars ” the participants of the UNHCR's Albert Einstein German Academic Refugee Initiative ” but the agency did not specify if other graduates registered as refugees will also be eligible to apply.

Globally, only about 3% of young refugees are enrolled in higher education. The DAFI scholarship aims to increase the share of young refugee men and women in higher education to 15% by 2030.

