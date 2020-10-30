UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR Urges UK To Resume Refugee Resettlement After Drowning Incident In Channel

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

UNHCR Urges UK to Resume Refugee Resettlement After Drowning Incident in Channel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has appealed to the United Kingdom to resume its refugee resettlement scheme, which was suspended over the pandemic, after a Kurdish Iranian family drowned trying to cross the channel, in a statement out on Friday.

The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday, as the couple and their three children tried to reach the UK shores by boat after reportedly having paid smugglers thousands of Euros. Four of them were found to have drowned, but the fate of the toddler remains unknown.

"UNHCR hopes that resettlement to the UK will restart very soon, once reception capacity is confirmed and any remaining logistical issues related to Covid are overcome by the authorities. The pandemic has presented new, acute hardships and uncertainties for refugees," UNHCR's UK representative, Rossella Pagliuchi-Lor, said.

According to expert estimates, over 7,400 migrants have reached the European island nation by small boats in 2020 alone, which is almost four times more than a year before. Up to seven migrants were reported to have drowned this year.

"The tragic events in the Channel this week demonstrate again the need for concerted international efforts to address the complex root causes of displacement. Reopening and expanding legal pathways for more refugees to come to the UK in safety is one tangible way that this country can help," Pagliuchi-Lor noted.

In June 2019, the UK Home Office announced that the country would resettle at least 5,000 refugees in 2020 under an expanded version of its Syrian Vulnerable Person's Resettlement Scheme, launched in 2015. However, the program had to be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria United Kingdom June 2015 2019 2020 Family Refugee UNHCR Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

2 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

5 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

5 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

7 hours ago

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.