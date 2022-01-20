UrduPoint.com

UNICEF Verifies Over 120 Grave Violations Against Children In Sudan - Regional Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 12:15 AM

UNICEF Verifies Over 120 Grave Violations Against Children in Sudan - Regional Director

The United Nations has confirmed more than 120 serious violations against children in Sudan since the military coup in that country last October, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Ted Chaiban said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The United Nations has confirmed more than 120 serious violations against children in Sudan since the military coup in that country last October, UNICEF Regional Director for the middle East and North Africa Ted Chaiban said on Wednesday.

"Over 120 grave violations against children have been verified across Sudan since the military coup on 25 October last year," Chaiban said in a statement.

Chaiban aso revealed that nine children were killed during demonstrations in Sudan and another 13 were injured.

"Most violations were against adolescent boys. Boys and girls as young as 12 were detained. Children were impacted as a result of frequent attacks on medical facilities," Chaiban said.

UNICEF reiterates its call on authorities in Sudan to protect children across Sudan from harm and violence at all times and children must not be a target during conflict or political events, Chaiban added.

On October 25, the Sudanese military overthrew the government and arrested many pro-government activists and supporters, ministers as well as journalists and human rights defenders. Many Sudanese nationals have since been protesting against the country's military authorities.

The United States and other Western countries have refused to recognize military transition of power. On October 26, the African Union suspended Sudan's membership in the organization.

