United Nations Security Council To Discuss Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Published May 30, 2023 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) A United Nations Security Council Meeting on the situation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) will take place on Tuesday to discuss ways to protect the station.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will deliver a report on the current situation around the NPP, which Russia gained control of amid its military operation in Ukraine last year, and present proposals to ensure the security of the facility in compliance with the IAEA's principles.

The meeting will be chaired by Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and take place at the UN headquarters in New York. Ukrainian representatives are also expected to take part in the discussion.

