UNSC Extends CAR Arms Embargo, Panel of Experts Mandate for 1 Year - Resolution

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The UN Security Council renewed the mandates of the Central African Republic (CAR) sanctions regime and the Panel of Experts for another year by adopting a corresponding resolution on Thursday.

In the resolution - drafted by France - the UN Security Council decided to extend the arms embargo until July 31, 2022 and the mandate of the Panel of Experts until August 31, 2022.

However, the resolution also eased the arms embargo, which has been imposed on car since 2013. From now on, the UN Security Council allows to exempt supplies to CAR security forces of "mortars with a caliber of 60 mm and ammunition specially designed for such weapons.

The CAR had seen an increase in violence since the general election in December 2020, when opponents of President Faustin Archange Touadera, who managed to stay in office for the second term, accused him of electoral fraud.

Armed clashes between government forces and rebel groups broke out throughout the country, with insurgents reportedly attacking civilians, including humanitarian employees.