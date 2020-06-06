UrduPoint.com
UNSC Extends For 1 Year Authorizations To Inspect Vessels Off Libyan Coast - Resolution

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 02:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The UN Security Council unanimously voted in support of a resolution that extends for another year the authorization to inspect vessels on high seas off the Libyan coast to ensure the implementation of the arms embargo.

"[The UN Security Council] decides to extend the authorizations as set out in Resolution 2473 for a further 12 months from the date of this resolution," the document said on Friday.

The authorizations allow UN member states to inspect vessels on the high seas bound to or from Libya if there are reasonable grounds to believe they are violating the arms embargo imposed on that country.

The European Union, through the military operation known by the acronym IRINI in the Mediterranean Sea is the sole entity implementing the mandate of the resolution.

