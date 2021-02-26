UNSC Extends Yemen Financial, Travel Ban, Sanctions Criminal Investigations Chief Zabin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) UN Security Council adopted a resolution renewing for another year imposed in 2014 financial and travel ban sanctions on destabilizing actors in Yemen, including head of the Criminal Investigation Department Sultan Zabin.

The resolution, adopted on Thursday, "decides to renew until February 28, 2022, the measures imposed in paragraphs 11 and 15 of resolution 2140 [freezing funds of and imposing a travel ban on individuals designated by the Yemen Panel of Experts]."

The document also subjects Sultan Zabin to the measures for engaging in acts that "threaten peace, security and stability of Yemen, including violations of applicable humanitarian law and human rights abuses in Yemen."