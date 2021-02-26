UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC Extends Yemen Financial, Travel Ban, Sanctions Criminal Investigations Chief Zabin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 04:20 AM

UNSC Extends Yemen Financial, Travel Ban, Sanctions Criminal Investigations Chief Zabin

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) UN Security Council adopted a resolution renewing for another year imposed in 2014 financial and travel ban sanctions on destabilizing actors in Yemen, including head of the Criminal Investigation Department Sultan Zabin.

The resolution, adopted on Thursday, "decides to renew until February 28, 2022, the measures imposed in paragraphs 11 and 15 of resolution 2140 [freezing funds of and imposing a travel ban on individuals designated by the Yemen Panel of Experts]."

The document also subjects Sultan Zabin to the measures for engaging in acts that "threaten peace, security and stability of Yemen, including violations of applicable humanitarian law and human rights abuses in Yemen."

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Yemen February Criminals

Recent Stories

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

4 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

4 hours ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

4 hours ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

4 hours ago

EU extends sanctions over Belarus crackdown

4 hours ago

Maryam Safdar spreading hatred among people for po ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.