UrduPoint.com

UNSC Ready To Assist Colombia Reach Peace Agreement - Russian Envoy To UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 05:10 AM

UNSC Ready to Assist Colombia Reach Peace Agreement - Russian Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The UN Security Council is ready to assist Colombia achieve a peace agreement among its warring groups, the Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said.

"If Columbia turns to the Council for support, we're ready to consider various options for international assistance to a possible agreement," Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

Russia is following the development of contacts between the parties in Colombia and hopes they will be able to reach an agreement and conclude the decades-long military standoff, Nebenzia added.

The Colombian Vice President Francia Elena Marquez Mina was present at the UN Security Council meeting.

On Sunday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced a bilateral ceasefire with the National Liberation Army (ELN), the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and other rebel groups from January 1 to June 30.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Russia Columbia Colombia January June Sunday From Agreement

Recent Stories

flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to thre ..

Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations

3 hours ago
 Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

5 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

5 hours ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Imme ..

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

5 hours ago
 Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity t ..

Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity through CPEC: Senator Mushahid ..

5 hours ago
 Five things to know about the International Space ..

Five things to know about the International Space Station

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.