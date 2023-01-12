UNSC Ready to Assist Colombia Reach Peace Agreement - Russian Envoy to UN

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The UN Security Council is ready to assist Colombia achieve a peace agreement among its warring groups, the Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said.

"If Columbia turns to the Council for support, we're ready to consider various options for international assistance to a possible agreement," Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

Russia is following the development of contacts between the parties in Colombia and hopes they will be able to reach an agreement and conclude the decades-long military standoff, Nebenzia added.

The Colombian Vice President Francia Elena Marquez Mina was present at the UN Security Council meeting.

On Sunday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced a bilateral ceasefire with the National Liberation Army (ELN), the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and other rebel groups from January 1 to June 30.