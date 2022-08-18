UrduPoint.com

UNSC Sanctions On Hiring Of Workers From N.Korea Do Not Apply To Donbas - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 08:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) The UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea do not apply to the Donbas republics, Director of the Department of International Organizations at the Russian Foreign Ministry Pyotr Ilyichev said in an interview with Sputnik.

Earlier, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said the republic is negotiating with Pyongyang on the arrival of builders from North Korea.

In July, North Korea recognized the independence of the DPR and Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).

"The recruitment of labor from North Korea is subject to international restrictions established by UN Security Council resolutions. However, it must be taken into account that they apply to the member states of the world organization, which the people's republics of Donbas are not," Ilyichev said.

He said Russia will not force Donbas and North Korea to avoid cooperation.

