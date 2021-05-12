UNSC to Hold Closed Discussion Wednesday on Israeli-Palestinian Flare-Up - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The UN Security Council will meet on Wednesday morning behind closed doors to discuss the developments in the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, a diplomatic source at the Security Council told Sputnik.

"The UN Security Council plans to meet at 9:00 a.m.

EDT tomorrow to hold closed consultations," the source said on Tuesday, when asked to confirm whether the council intends to address the deepening Israeli-Palestinian crisis.

On Tuesday morning, the Israel Defense Forces said that over 200 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel, with most of them intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system. In response, Israel struck 130 targets of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad group, including two tunnels and a Hamas intelligence facility, as well as sites manufacturing and storing weapons. At least 15 Hamas militants were killed in the airstrikes, according to the Israeli army.