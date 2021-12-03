UrduPoint.com

Up To 20 People Could Be Infected With Omicron At Christmas Party In Norway - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 07:24 PM

About 15-20 people might have been infected with the Omicron strain of coronavirus during a Norwegian company's Christmas party held in a restaurant in Oslo, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) reported on Friday

The party took place on November 26 and was reportedly attended by 100-120 people. One of the guests was confirmed to be infected with the Omicron strain and 60 guests were tested COVID-19 positive on a PCR, but further tests are necessary to confirm whether they have the Omicron or not.

Deputy chief medical officer in Oslo Tine Ravlo said on Friday that 15-20 people among those who attended the party could be infected with the Omicron coronavirus strain.

She added however that positive Omicron cases have yet to be confirmed.

Amid the possible spread on the new strain, the Norwegian government reintroduced COVID-19 measures in more than 20 communes. People again are required to wear masks in public places and the restriction on the number of participants in public events has been reintroduced in places where the social distancing of one meter (3.3 feet) cannot be maintained.

