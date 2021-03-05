UrduPoint.com
Up To 25% Of Poland's Population Developed Antibodies Against COVID-19 - Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) About 25 percent of Polish citizens have antibodies against the coronavirus disease, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Friday.

"We now have a situation when a part of the society is already vaccinated, and studies show that 20-25 percent of the society have antibodies," Niedzielski said at a press conference in Warsaw.

At the same time, the official promised bold decisions regarding lifting coronavirus-related constrictions

Since the beginning of Poland's vaccination campaign, almost 3.8 million people have received one vaccine jab and more than 1.3 million received both.

More Stories From World

