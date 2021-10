(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) It is up to Ukraine and NATO allies to decide on Kiev's membership, no other countries can interfere, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stressed on Friday.

"It is for Ukraine and NATO allies to decide when Ukraine is ready to join the alliance. No other country has any right to intervene or have a saying in that process," Stoltenberg said at a press conference following the summit of NATO defense ministers.