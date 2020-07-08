UPDATE - Brazil Recorded Over 45,000 New Coronavirus Cases in Past Day - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease in Brazil has increased by 45,305 over the past day - more than twice as many as the day before (20,229) - to 1,668,589, the country's Health Ministry said.

The death toll has gone up 1,254 (also more than twice as many compared to 620 the day before) to 66,741, the ministry said.

A total of 976,977 people have recovered from the disease, according to the ministry. In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the number of recoveries in Brazil stands at 1,094,457.

Brazil is currently in second place globally in terms of the number of coronavirus cases and death toll.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 535,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 11.5 million.