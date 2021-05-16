UPDATE - Bronx Shooting Leaves At Least Five People Injured - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) At least five people were injured in a shooting in Bronx, New York, NBC reports citing the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The shooting occurred at around 9 p. m. local time on Saturday (01:00 GMT on Sunday) near a McDonald's restaurant in Claremont Village.

Four of the people injured in the shooting were able to walk to a nearby hospital, NYPD said as citing by NBC.

Meanwhile The New York Post reported on Saturday that the four male victims were not cooperating with police and walked themselves to the hospital. The fifth injured person who was being treated at the scene is in unknown condition.

An investigation is underway. There is currently no information on any possible suspects or the motif behind the shooting. There have been no arrests so far.