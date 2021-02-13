UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Canada Hotel Quarantine, Other Entry Measures To Take Effect On February 22 - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 12:50 AM

UPDATE - Canada Hotel Quarantine, Other Entry Measures to Take Effect on February 22 - Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Canada's new enhanced entry requirements, including the out-of-pocket hotel quarantine for incoming air passengers, will come into effect on February 22, Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Friday.

"As of February 22, 2021, all air non-essential travelers will be required to take a COVID-19 molecular test when they arrive in Canada before exiting the airport," Hajdu said. "Air travelers will also be required to reserve, prior to departure to Canada, a three-night stay in government-authorized hotel. Travelers will be required to stay at their reserved hotel for up to three nights at their own cost, while they await the results of their arrival test."

For connecting passengers, they will need to reserve a hotel room in the city of their arrival and await the coronavirus test results there before continuing their journey, Hajdu explained.

Those who test negative for the disease will be allowed to spend the rest of the 14-day quarantine period at home, while those who test positive will be transferred to a state isolation facility. Inbound passengers will be required to take an additional COVID-19 test towards the tail end of the 14-day quarantine, Hajdu said.

The new measures will also impact travelers at the land border with the United States.

Arrivals at the land border crossing will be required to take a COVID-19 test upon entry into Canada and towards the end of their isolation term, Hajdu added. These additional measures also take effect on February 22.

The minister also reiterated that the government's requirement to present a negative COVID-19 test upon entry at the land border takes effect on February 15. Officials acknowledge that constitutional provisions prevent border agents from stopping those without a negative test from re-entering. However, to combat possible circumvention of the new measure, those who do not present a negative test could face fines of up to $2,360, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously said.

The new measures are already being met with backlash, with some likening them to internment camps. The Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) has said that the hotel quarantine plan violates citizens' rights to mobility and has indicated a willingness to challenge the measures in court.

Although the Canadian government is constitutionally prohibited from barring citizens from leaving the country, the Trudeau government has used the enhanced border security measures to discourage international travel amid the pandemic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Hotel United States Justin Trudeau February Border All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Airport Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on A ..

38 minutes ago

Senate body directs for early completion of CPEC p ..

53 seconds ago

PPP board finalizes candidates for Senate polls

55 seconds ago

Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Vietnam calls o ..

56 seconds ago

Police arrest 503 kite flyers in Faisalabad

58 seconds ago

DC directs for action against hoarders

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.