UPDATE - Car Explodes Near TV Company Building In Melitopol - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2022 | 11:40 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) A car exploded near the building of the ZaTV broadcaster in the city of Melitopol located in the Zaporizhzhia region on Monday, a source in the city administration told Sputnik.

"A car exploded near the building of the tv company," the source said.

The blast was a terrorist attack, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the of the Zaporizhzhia administration, told Sputnik.

"According to the information available at the moment, an improvised explosive device went off (near the building)," Rogov said.

The explosion damaged the facade of the building and its windows, according to the official. Emergency services are working at the site.

Meanwhile, the ZaTV broadcaster will continue its work despite the terrorist attack, Rogov added.

Earlier in the day, the local authorities said that a powerful explosion had occurred in Melitopol. Information about the blast is being specified, according to the administration.

