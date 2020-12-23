UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Dodon Says Moldova's Socialist Party Will Not Support Vote Of No Confidence In Gov't

UPDATE - Dodon Says Moldova's Socialist Party Will Not Support Vote of No Confidence in Gov't

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Moldova's Party of Socialists (PSRM) will not support a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Ion Chicu, incumbent President Igor Dodon said on Tuesday.

Last week, three opposition parties of Moldova initiated a vote of no confidence in the parliament. Lawmakers will vote on the proposal on Wednesday. The support of 51 lawmakers out of 101 is necessary for the resignation of the government.

"Took part in a meeting of the parliamentary faction of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova ... We talked about an extraordinary session of parliament scheduled for December 23, where it is planned to discuss a vote of no confidence in the government of Ion Chicu. Following the discussion, PSRM lawmakers decided that they would not support the resignation of the cabinet of ministers, but confirmed their position on the need to dissolve parliament and hold early elections," Dodon wrote on his Facebook page.

Dodon added that the PSRM would look for the best option to launch the procedure of parliament's dissolution.

The outgoing president has said earlier that the vote of no confidence may fail if there is no quorum at the parliament session.

Dodon lost his bid for a second term in the November 15 runoff vote to former Prime Minister Maia Sandu, who is set to be inaugurated on Thursday.

Chicu, in turn, admitted that the government, and in fact the parliament, might be dismissed soon.

"There is a good chance this was the last meeting of the government in its current composition. Saying this I keep in mind both the upcoming vote of no confidence in the parliament and the necessity to dismiss the parliament," the Moldovan prime minister said after a cabinet meeting.

Chicu said he would discuss the scenarios leading to the parliament's dismissal with Dodon, Sandu and Parliament Speaker Zinaida Greceanii and come up with new statements accordingly.

