UPDATE - Dominican President Canceled Coronavirus Emergency Regime - Press Service

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The emergency regime to combat the spread of the coronavirus coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Dominican Republic ended on July 1, the presidential press service said in a statement.

By decree signed by President Danilo Medina Sanchez, "the emergency situation regime imposed by decree 134-20 of March 19, 2020 is canceled."

During the COVID-19 epidemic in the country, which was formally announced only on June 30, the emergency regime was extended 5 times by the decision of the country's congress.

Each of the votes provoked protests from part of the opposition, dissatisfied with restrictions on the economy.

The Dominican Republic has 33,387 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 754 deaths and 17,904 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 508,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 10.3 million.