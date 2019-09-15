(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) At least eight people were killed and 29 others were injured on Saturday in a road accident in Russia's Yaroslavl Region, where a bus collided with a truck, a spokeswoman for the local department of health care told Sputnik.

"The woman died in the hospital.

She underwent a very long surgery, but, unfortunately, she had severe injuries," the spokeswoman said.

According to the authorities, all victims receive full medical treatment. Forty four doctors were called for prompt assistance.

The police filed a criminal case on a traffic offense that caused the death of more than two people by negligence. Investigators also filed another case on providing services that do not meet security requirements.

The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.