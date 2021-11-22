UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Germany To Redirect Aid To Belarus' Exile Opposition As Civic Space Shrinks - Maas

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 06:19 PM

UPDATE - Germany to Redirect Aid to Belarus' Exile Opposition as Civic Space Shrinks - Maas

Germany will review a 21 million euro ($24 million) action plan for Belarus's civil society it rolled out in February to focus on those in exile, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Germany will review a 21 million euro ($24 million) action plan for Belarus's civil society it rolled out in February to focus on those in exile, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

Maas spoke at a conference on Belarus attended by members of the Belarusian opposition who fled westward after last year's presidential election saw Alexander Lukashenko elected for a sixth term in office.

"As supporting activities in Belarus has become increasingly impossible, we have to increase our work with those in exile. On a national level, Germany is therefore reviewing its 21 million euro 'Action Plan for the Belarusian Civil Society'," he said.

Maas said it was important to give Belarusian opposition a platform, seeing that space for Belarusian civil society inside the country has been shrinking, with hundreds allegedly arrested on politically motivated charges.

The minister called on Russia to stop protecting Lukashenko as a "guarantor of stability" in Belarus and instead engage with Belarus's "democratic" forces.

"Recent events have shown again: He is instead leading Belarus into turmoil and isolation. Russia must engage with democratic Belarus - also to honor the special ties between the Russian and the Belarusian people," he said.

In the meantime, the European Union will keep up pressure on the Belarusian government, Maas promised. The EU has imposed four rounds of wide-ranging sanctions on Minsk and is working on a fresh package targeting judges, public prosecutors and security officials whom it deemed responsible for human rights violations.

Related Topics

Election Russia Civil Society European Union Germany Minsk Belarus Euro February Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Sudan’s New Political Agreement bet ..

OIC Welcomes Sudan’s New Political Agreement between Sovereign Council Chairma ..

8 minutes ago
 Interest rate in Pakistan more than doubled from b ..

Interest rate in Pakistan more than doubled from bordering country: Mian Zahid H ..

13 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Qawali ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Qawali Night to pay homage to renowne ..

17 minutes ago
 502 dengue teams check 38,640 houses

502 dengue teams check 38,640 houses

15 seconds ago
 Biden Briefed on Wisconsin Car Ramming, White Hous ..

Biden Briefed on Wisconsin Car Ramming, White House in Touch With Local Official ..

18 seconds ago
 Chinese research team wins 2021 Gordon Bell prize

Chinese research team wins 2021 Gordon Bell prize

19 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.