UPDATE - Karabakh President Offers Mediation To Overcome Political Crisis In Armenia

Thu 25th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

UPDATE - Karabakh President Offers Mediation to Overcome Political Crisis in Armenia

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The president of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Arayik Harutyunyan, is currently in Yerevan and is ready to mediate a political crisis that emerged due to disagreements between the Armenian government and the military.

"I call on all the sides to show composure and sanity. Otherwise, our defeat will deepen and become more fatal. Stop that, we have shed so much blood. Now it is time to soften the crisis and follow the path of long-term development and strengthening," Harutyunyan said, expressing concerns over the political situation in Armenia.

Andranik Kocharian, the head of the Armenian parliament's defense and security committee from the ruling My Step Faction, dismissed Harutyunyan's offer of mediation.

"There is no need for this. We can solve our problems on our own. Arayik Harutyunyan should instead focus on the security of Artsakh," he said, calling the breakaway region by its preferred name.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian armed forces' general staff demanded Pashinyan's resignation and warned him against using force against the Armenian people. The move was made in the wake of the dismissal of the first deputy chief of general staff, who reportedly laughed at Pashinyan's statement on Iskander missiles. Pashinyan assessed the general staff's calls as an attempt to stage a military coup.

