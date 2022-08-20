MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) Mexico's former Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam, who led the agency during the initial investigation into the case of missing students in Iguala, has been arrested, the Attorney General's Office said.

"The Federal Ministerial Police completes an arrest warrant against Jesus 'M'. More information will come soon," the Attorney General's Office said on social media on Friday.

Local media confirmed that the person in question is Mexico's former Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam, who was reportedly arrested while exiting his home in Mexico City.

Presidential spokesman Jesus Ramirez Cuevas said on social media on Friday that Karam is accused of "crimes of forced disappearance, torture and crimes against the administration of justice, in the Ayotzinapa case" and that he will be sent to prison in Mexico City.

Karam led the investigation into the disappearance of 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College in the city of Iguala in Mexico's southwestern Guerrero state in 2014. They were abducted after participating in a protest against discriminatory hiring and funding practices in Iguala.

Initially, authorities blamed the alleged abduction on local drug cartels and criminal gangs, but additional evidence provided by independent experts revealed that local police were involved. According to Mexican authorities, the students were likely burnt at a trash dump near the city of Cocula located in Guerrero state.

Over a hundred people were arrested following the tragic incident, including the former mayor of Iguala and numerous police officials. Over two dozen key witnesses were reportedly killed or died during the investigation.