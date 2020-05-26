UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Moscow's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 76 to 2,110 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Moscow has registered 76 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours - a 85-percent rise compared to the previous day - bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 2,110, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Monday.

"Another 76 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," it said.

In the previous day, 41 people infected with the coronavirus died in the city, bringing the number of deaths to 2,034.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 353,000.

The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 3,630. More than 118,000 people have recovered.

Moscow's case tally currently exceeds 166,000, with over 53,000 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 342,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 5.3 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 5,467,000, with over 344,000 deaths and more than 2,196,000 recoveries.

