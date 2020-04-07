UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:10 AM

UPDATE - No One Died of COVID-19 in Mainland China Over Past Day - State Health Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Not a single person died of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China over the past 24 hours, this is the first such day since January, China's state health committee said in a statement.

It said 32 new cases of the infection had been detected, all of them were imported, and 89 patients had been discharged from hospitals.

Overall, 983 imported cases of the coronavirus infection have been identified in China, 698 people are still sick, 21 are in serious condition, 285 people have recovered.

"The state health committee has received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information about 81,740 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 1,242 people who are currently sick (211 are in serious condition), 77,167 people have been discharged from hospitals, 3,331 have died," the committee said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 1,346,200 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 74,600 deaths. More than 276,600 have recovered.

