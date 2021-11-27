UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 12,392 To Over 22.06Mln - Ministry Of Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 03:00 AM

UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 12,392 to Over 22.06Mln - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 12,392 to 22,067,630 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 315 to 613,957 people within the same period of time.

More than 21.28 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 12,126 new cases, with 303 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 776,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 260.51 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.18 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World Same Brazil United States March 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE suspends entry of travellers from South Africa ..

UAE suspends entry of travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 E ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 Emiratis

5 hours ago
 GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: ..

GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: GMIS

5 hours ago
 Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers ..

Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers youth to make their mark in f ..

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding i ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding in Al Dhafra

6 hours ago
 Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s larg ..

Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s largest solar power plant

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.