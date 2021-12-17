UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 3,720 Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry Of Health

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 05:00 AM

UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 3,720 Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 3,720 to 22,204,941 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 124 to 617,395 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 5,446 new cases, with 301 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 803,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 272.81 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.33 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World Same Brazil United States March 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, reviews ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, reviews latest strategies to enhance ..

3 hours ago
 UNESCO to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day ..

UNESCO to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day on 18 December

5 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Suspend Limits on Food, ..

US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Suspend Limits on Food, Other Humanitarian Relief to ..

4 hours ago
 European Parliament Adopts Resolution on Ukraine C ..

European Parliament Adopts Resolution on Ukraine Calling for New Russia Sanction ..

4 hours ago
 PML-N wins PP-206 Khanewl by-elections: Unofficial ..

PML-N wins PP-206 Khanewl by-elections: Unofficial results

4 hours ago
 Russian Court Extends Detention of Kazan School Sh ..

Russian Court Extends Detention of Kazan School Shooter for 3 Months

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.