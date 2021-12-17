UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 3,720 Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 3,720 to 22,204,941 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 124 to 617,395 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 5,446 new cases, with 301 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 803,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 272.81 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.33 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.