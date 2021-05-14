UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 343,144 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Fri 14th May 2021 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) India has confirmed 343,144 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 24,046,809, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 262,317 people, with 4,000 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 20,07 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 362,727 new coronavirus cases, with 4,120 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 32.85 million patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 160.82 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.34 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

