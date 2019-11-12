(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Peru is opening its airspace for the Mexican plane that will pick up Bolivia's former president Evo Morales, Argentinian President-elect Alberto Fernandez announced after Mexico granted asylum to Morales.

In a Monday address broadcast via Twitter, Fernandez thanked President of Peru Martin Vizcarra for opening the airspace to allow the plane from Mexico to fly through.

"I hope this will happen soon," the Argentinian leader said, explaining that they were still waiting for the plane. "It is not a good day for us because democracy was interrupted in Bolivia," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Morales, who stepped down after a controversial election victory, called on Bolivians to cherish peace and not to fall under the influence of certain groups that seek to ignite violence and destroy the rule of law in Bolivia.

Last month, Morales won in the first round of presidential elections. The opposition, led by Carlos Mesa, accused him of electoral fraud and refused to recognize the results of the vote.

Morales stepped down on Sunday, amid massive demonstrations that were reinforced by the support of armed forces and the police, who were also calling for the president's resignation. Several countries, including Argentina, Venezuela, Cuba, and Mexico described the events in Bolivia as a coup.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced on Monday that his country was granting political asylum to Morales.