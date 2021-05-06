UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Peru Signs Contract With Pfizer To Supply 12 Million Doses Of COVID Vaccine - President

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 04:50 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) Peru has signed a contract with Pfizer to supply 12 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the country, President Francisco Sagasti said.

"We have signed a new contract with Pfizer for 12 million additional doses of the vaccine," Sagasti tweeted.

The vaccine is to reach Peru by the end of the year.

Thus, by that time, the country will receive 60 million doses of medicines from various manufacturers.

In addition, with the arrival of the Pfizer vaccine, Peru will be able to begin vaccinating people under 18.

A total of 1,818,689 cases of the novel coronavirus disease have been registered in Peru since the start of the pandemic, with 62,674 deaths and 1,766,872 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

