UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Poland, NATO Mull Letting Ukraine Contribute To Missile Blast Probe - Senior Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 04:30 PM

UPDATE - Poland, NATO Mull Letting Ukraine Contribute to Missile Blast Probe - Senior Diplomat

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Poland and NATO will decide whether Ukraine should be part of the ongoing investigation into a missile blast that killed two in eastern Poland, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk said Thursday.

"It is up to our government and the NATO command because we must act as one," Mularczyk told public broadcaster Polskie Radio.

At the same time, Polish presidential adviser Jakub Kumoch said that Poland and the bloc were likely to let Ukrainian investigators participate in the probe.

"Ukrainians have requested access to the investigation site. If both parties (Poland and the United States) agree and, as far as I know, the US will have no objections, they will receive such an access in near future," Kumoch told Polish broadcaster TVN.

The official also noted that Poland believed that the Ukrainian missile accidentally hit Poland and no one was going to accuse Ukraine of deliberately bombing the Polish territory.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the alliance believed Ukraine fired off the missile on Tuesday night to fend off a Russian strike. It crashed in Polish farmlands, killing two men and flattening a grain dryer.

Stoltenberg said the strike did not seem to be intentional after concerns were raised that it could trigger NATO's collective defense clause.

Ukraine blamed Russia for the hit after Polish media reported a suspected missile landing, but China and several Western leaders called for caution. US President Joe Biden said it was unlikely that the missile came from Russia, which denied targeting the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia China Same Alliance Poland United States SITE Border Media From Government

Recent Stories

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

1 minute ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

5 minutes ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

10 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

15 minutes ago

SC declares JUI-F’s leader plea stop Imran Khan’s long march as “infructuo ..

43 minutes ago
 Sanam Jung shares teaser of her upcoming show “P ..

Sanam Jung shares teaser of her upcoming show “Pyari Mona”

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.