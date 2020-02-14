UPDATE - Rocket Hits K-1 Kirkuk Airbase of US Troops in Iraq - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The K-1 airbase, also known as Kaywan and located in the northern Iraqi province of Kirkuk, was hit by a rocket, the Lebanese broadcaster al-Mayadeen said on Thursday.

According to the report, the airspace over Kirkuk is under intense patrolling of US jets at the moment.

Over the past several months, attacks against the US military bases in Iraq frequented. Airstrikes intensified, in particular, after the United States assassinated Iran's most prominent military figure, Gen.

Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad on January 3.

The Iraqi armed forces said in a press release that they had found a launcher loaded with 11 unused rockets while investigating the attack.

"Security services continue looking for the perpetrators and have already found a rocket launcher with 11 rockets which were not launched," the press release read.

It is the airstrikes on K-1 on December 27 that triggered the US to launch a retaliatory operation targeting Soleimani.