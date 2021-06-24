UPDATE - Rossiya Segodnya Receives 80th Birthday Wishes From Putin, ISS Cosmonauts

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency on its 80th anniversary, wishing the agency and its staff new achievements and continued professional growth and success.

"I congratulate you on a landmark date � the 80th anniversary of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency ... I wish you to stay strong in the pursuit of your goals, to actively develop, to bring up a talented rising generation. All the best," Putin said in a telegram cited by the Kremlin.

The president added that the agency's staff continued "the tradition of honest, selfless service to the chosen cause," noting Rossiya Segodnya takes an active part in the life of the country and is one of the leaders of the international information space.

Russian cosmonauts on board the International Space Station, Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, also joined in congratulating the nation's leading information agency, wishing its team the ability to stay the course and remain in demand as well as interesting for their audience.

"Your correspondents reported to the whole planet Earth about the great victory [in 1945], the launch of the first satellite, the immortal flight of Yuri Gagarin, the [Soviet] Lunokhod and Buran missions. We are grateful for your continued attention to space issues," Dubrov said.

On June 24, 1941, the Soviet Information Bureau (Sovinformburo) � the agency's precursor � was set up to cover the events of the Second World War for both Soviet and international audiences, reporting among other things on the events on the Eastern Front and the Soviet home front.

In 1961, the Soviet Information Bureau was transformed into the Novosti Press Agency, which later evolved into RIA Novosti, and was succeeded by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency in 2013.

Since 2014 Rossiya Segodnya has developed its international branch: Sputnik. Its regional offices are located in key regions and countries around the world, including the US, China, France, Germany, Egypt, and the UK. Today, the editorial staff of Sputnik works in more than 30 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Arabic, Chinese, etc.

The importance of the agency's international outreach was noted by the former Mexican ambassador to Russia, Ruben Beltran, who told Sputnik that the outlet has inherited the pioneering tradition of Russia, dating back to the Soviet Information Bureau.

"It is very remarkable that this communication project was implemented as a more classical news agency with a modern structure, because the Latin American public has already established a clear difference between Sputnik, as the successor to RIA Novosti, and other communication efforts of the Russian media," the diplomat, who represented the Latin American country in Moscow from April 2013 to June 2016, said.

In this context, he congratulated Rossiya Segodnya on its anniversary, wishing all the best to the news agency's editorial staff.

