UPDATE - Russian Singer, Composer Alexander Gradsky Passes Away At 72 - Reports

Sun 28th November 2021 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Russian singer, multi-instrumentalist and composer Alexander Gradsky has died at the age of 72 in Moscow, the Izvestia newspaper reports.

Gradsky was hospitalized earlier this week with stroke symptoms. His health had deteriorated after he contracted COVID-19 in September.

According to Izvestia, Gradsky passed away in the early hours of Sunday.

"The Voice" tv series expressed condolences to the singer's relatives and friends via Instagram. Gradsky was one of the coaches on the Russian Voice, broadcast on Channel One.

Gradsky was awarded the People's Artist of the Russian Federation title in 1999 and he was also a laureate of the State prize of the Russian Federation. He was one of the earliest performers of rock music in Russia and his discography includes more than four dozen albums. Gradsky wrote soundtracks for over 40 movies, as well as dozens of documentaries and animated films.

