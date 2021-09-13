UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Three People Injured In Plane Accident In Irkutsk Region In Severe Condition - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 10:10 AM

UPDATE - Three People Injured in Plane Accident in Irkutsk Region in Severe Condition - Source

IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Three of the 12 people injured when an L-410 plane made an emergency landing in Russia's Irkutsk Region on Sunday are currently in intensive care, a regional government source told Sputnik.

The L-410 plane was flying from Irkutsk to the village of Kazachinskoye on Sunday when it made a hard landing in the taiga forest. There were a total of 16 people on board: two crew members and 14 passengers. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, four people died while 12 others were injured.

"There are 11 people at the hospital [in Kazachinskoye]: three in severe condition, in intensive care, three have mild injuries and the rest are moderate. One went home," the government source told Sputnik.

Later, local authorities announced that four of the injured were in serious condition: three of them, all men, including the pilot, were later transported to Irkutsk for treatment.

Earlier, local transport authorities told Sputnik that there were four dead (one crew member and three passengers) and several injured following the accident. There were no minors on board the plane. The families of those killed and injured in the accident will get financial compensation in the amount of up to $13,600, a regional government spokesperson told Sputnik.

More than 70 people and 20 units of equipment were involved in the rescue efforts, according to the Russian emergencies ministry. The rescue work has been completed and all the people who were trapped inside the plane have been taken out. Wednesday was declared a day of mourning in Irkutsk Region.

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Russia Died Irkutsk Criminals Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Mohammed has immense faith in Emiratis

UAE Press: Mohammed has immense faith in Emiratis

8 minutes ago
 ADNOC announces offer price per share for ADNOC Dr ..

ADNOC announces offer price per share for ADNOC Drilling IPO

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

59 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Serbia breaks ground for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine ..

Serbia breaks ground for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine factory

9 hours ago
 Second Set of Projects of the 50 represents well t ..

Second Set of Projects of the 50 represents well thought-out strategy to invest ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.