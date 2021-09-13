UPDATE - Three People Injured in Plane Accident in Irkutsk Region in Severe Condition - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Three of the 12 people injured when an L-410 plane made an emergency landing in Russia's Irkutsk Region on Sunday are currently in intensive care, a regional government source told Sputnik.

The L-410 plane was flying from Irkutsk to the village of Kazachinskoye on Sunday when it made a hard landing in the taiga forest. There were a total of 16 people on board: two crew members and 14 passengers. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, four people died while 12 others were injured.

"There are 11 people at the hospital [in Kazachinskoye]: three in severe condition, in intensive care, three have mild injuries and the rest are moderate. One went home," the government source told Sputnik.

Later, local authorities announced that four of the injured were in serious condition: three of them, all men, including the pilot, were later transported to Irkutsk for treatment.

Earlier, local transport authorities told Sputnik that there were four dead (one crew member and three passengers) and several injured following the accident. There were no minors on board the plane. The families of those killed and injured in the accident will get financial compensation in the amount of up to $13,600, a regional government spokesperson told Sputnik.

More than 70 people and 20 units of equipment were involved in the rescue efforts, according to the Russian emergencies ministry. The rescue work has been completed and all the people who were trapped inside the plane have been taken out. Wednesday was declared a day of mourning in Irkutsk Region.

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation into the incident.