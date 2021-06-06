UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Trump Slams Biden For Rejecting Keystone While Supporting Nord Stream 2

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 07:40 AM

UPDATE - Trump Slams Biden For Rejecting Keystone While Supporting Nord Stream 2

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) Former US president Donald Trump has critiqued the administration of US President Joe Biden for rejecting the Keystone XL pipeline.

"If you like the environment the pipeline is much better than railroad tracks and is much better than trucking ... it's great, and they ended it," Trump said at the Republican Party convention in North Carolina on Saturday, also accusing Biden of supporting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the construction of the first line of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was finished, while the second line was in the process of getting built.

"He [Biden] rejected our pipeline, but he approved the Russian pipeline which I had completely stopped going into Germany and all parts of Europe," Trump said on Saturday.

Keystone is an oil pipeline system that moves Alberta crude oil from the Canadian town of Hardisty to refineries and tank farms in Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas. The first three phases of the system are currently operational, however, the construction of the fourth phase, better known as Keystone XL, which is planned to transport oil to the US state of Nebraska, has caused a major uproar on both sides of the border.

US oil and gas consultants told Sputnik at the end of March that a lawsuit filed by 21 Republican-led US states seeking to revive the Keystone XL pipeline after it was blocked by Biden stands on solid legal grounds but the outcome of the legal battle is difficult to predict.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Oil Trump Germany Nord Vladimir Putin Tank March Border Gas All From

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

23 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

23 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

23 minutes ago

Exercise boosts brain health in adults: Study

1 minute ago

Girl drowned, youth killed in separate incidents

1 minute ago

One Person Arrested at Minneapolis Portests Over K ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.