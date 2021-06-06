UPDATE - Trump Slams Biden For Rejecting Keystone While Supporting Nord Stream 2

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) Former US president Donald Trump has critiqued the administration of US President Joe Biden for rejecting the Keystone XL pipeline.

"If you like the environment the pipeline is much better than railroad tracks and is much better than trucking ... it's great, and they ended it," Trump said at the Republican Party convention in North Carolina on Saturday, also accusing Biden of supporting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the construction of the first line of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was finished, while the second line was in the process of getting built.

"He [Biden] rejected our pipeline, but he approved the Russian pipeline which I had completely stopped going into Germany and all parts of Europe," Trump said on Saturday.

Keystone is an oil pipeline system that moves Alberta crude oil from the Canadian town of Hardisty to refineries and tank farms in Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas. The first three phases of the system are currently operational, however, the construction of the fourth phase, better known as Keystone XL, which is planned to transport oil to the US state of Nebraska, has caused a major uproar on both sides of the border.

US oil and gas consultants told Sputnik at the end of March that a lawsuit filed by 21 Republican-led US states seeking to revive the Keystone XL pipeline after it was blocked by Biden stands on solid legal grounds but the outcome of the legal battle is difficult to predict.