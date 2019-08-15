MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the UK largest opposition Labour Party, pledged to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from pulling the United Kingdom out of the European Union in late October without a deal, saying he would initiate a vote of no confidence in Johnson's government to ensure that.

Johnson came to power in July, succeeding Theresa May who resigned over her failure to approve the Brexit deal agreed upon with the bloc with lawmakers. Since assuming office, Johnson has been saying that the United Kingdom would have to leave the European Union on the agreed deadline of October 31 even if the withdrawal agreement is not achieved.

"This Government has no mandate for no deal, and the 2016 EU referendum provided no mandate for no deal. I therefore intend to table a vote of no confidence at the earliest opportunity when we can be confident of success," Corbyn wrote in a letter to leaders of other parties, as quoted by Express.

The opposition leader continued by explaining that if lawmakers supported the no-confidence motion, he would then seek its support for "a strictly time-limited temporary government," aiming to hold a general election and to make sure that the deadline for the UK withdrawal from the European Union is extended.

Corbyn emphasized he panned to discuss his proposals with other party leaders.

The opposition leader's letter followed Johnson's claims that members of the UK parliament were collaborating to avoid Brexit.

Jo Swinson, the head of the pro-EU Liberal Democrats party who was among those who received Corbyn's letter, said the opposition leader was "not the person who is going to be able to build an even temporary majority in the House of Commons for this task.

"

"I would expect there are people in his own party and indeed the necessary Conservative backbenchers who would be unwilling to support him. It is a nonsense," Swinson argued, as quoted by The Guardian.

The outlet added that the Scottish National Party (SNP) and the Welsh Plaid Cymru party, which had been addressed by the Labour leader, too, had said they were ready to engage in talks on Corbyn's initiatives.

"I am pleased to receive his letter today confirming that Labour will now work with the SNP and others collaboratively to stop the UK government - but this means Labour needs to get off the fence on Brexit," Ian Blackford, the SNP House of Commons leader, said as quoted by the newspaper.

Plaid Cymru, in its turn, added that it had been disappointed by the fact that Corbyn had not endorsed the scenario which would envisage holding the second Brexit referendum prior to the general elections, according to The Guardian.

The outlet pointed out that the Green Party also called Corbyn's plan of holding elections before the referendum "the wrong way around."

In 2016, UK citizens voted to leave the European Union at a referendum. The country was initially set to withdraw from the bloc last March but UK lawmakers have not endorsed the Brexit deal agreed upon by London and Brussels, so the deadline was moved to October 31.