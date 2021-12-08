UrduPoint.com

US 2022 Defense Budget Includes $7.1Bln For Pacific Deterrence With Focus On China - House

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:00 AM

US 2022 Defense Budget Includes $7.1Bln For Pacific Deterrence With Focus on China - House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The $740 billion US defense budget earmarks $7.1 billion for operations in the Indo-Pacific region, with initiatives to address challenges from China such as risks to supply chains for critical defense systems, the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee said on Tuesday

"The bill provides $7.1 billion for programs in PDI (Pacific Deterrence Initiative), while making prudent adjustments to funding levels on programs that are being poorly executed," a press release summarizing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) said.

Concerning China, the legislation limits purchases of printed circuit boards that are subject to Chinese government control - a move intended to incentivize development of the technology by the United States and its allies, the release said.

The legislation also includes a statement of congressional support for the defense of Taiwan and a prohibition on Defense Department purchases of products made with forced labor from the Xinjiang region in Western China, the release added.

In addition, the legislation includes a statement of congressional support for the central role of US alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, including US military presence in South Korea and elsewhere, according to the release.

The US House of Representatives approved the measure on a 316-113 vote in September although the Senate has yet to pass its version of the legislation.

Related Topics

Senate Technology China Vote Budget South Korea United States September From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

58 seconds ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

16 minutes ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

16 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

2 hours ago
 Zaidi begins his address at IMO with Quranic verse ..

Zaidi begins his address at IMO with Quranic verses

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.