US Adds 5 Chinese Companies to Export Restrictions List Over Human Rights Abuses

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The US government placed five Chinese companies on its Entity List that restricts their ability to receive exports, the Commerce Department said in a document.

"Specifically, the [End-User Review Committee] determined that Xinjiang GCL New Energy Material Technology, Co. Ltd; Xinjiang Daqo New Energy, Co. Ltd; Xinjiang East Hope Nonferrous Metals Co. Ltd.; Hoshine Silicon Industry (Shanshan) Co., Ltd.; and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps are engaging in activities contrary to the foreign policy interests of the United States through participating in the practice of, accepting, or utilizing forced labor," the document said on Wednesday.

The End-User Review Committee - composed of representatives from the departments of Commerce, State, Defense, Energy and Treasury - makes all decisions regarding modifications to the Entity List.

The committee requires a majority vote in order to add an entity and a unanimous vote to remove one.

The US government alleges the five Chinese entities have committed human rights violations and abuse against Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other minorities in the Xinjiang region of China, including being engaged in a campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor and high-tech surveillance.

The five companies will have additional license requirements and limited availability of most license exceptions for exports, reexports and transfers to them.