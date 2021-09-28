UrduPoint.com

US Advance International Trade Deficit Rose $800Mln in Aug to $87.6Bln - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The deficit in US advance international trade, which accounts for payments done ahead of shipment, rose by $800 million in August to $87.8 billion, the Commerce Department announced on Tuesday.

"The international trade deficit was $87.6 billion in August, up $0.8 billion from $86.

8 billion in July," the Census Bureau, a unit of the Commerce Department, said, referring to the payments done as soon as an order is confirmed or any time before shipment.

Advance payments for imports of goods for August were at $236.6 billion while exports stood at  $149 billion.

The difference between the two made up the net advance deficit for international trade.

